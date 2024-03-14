Carpet warehouse catches fire in Dhaka
Fire breaks out on the second floor of a building at the Hatirpool kitchen market in the capital on Thursday evening.
There is no immediate news of causalities.
Fire service sources said fire broke out on the second floor of a building near the Hatirpool kitchen market at around 6:00pm. The fire spread over all the floors of the building immediately.
A unit reached the spot and started to extinguish the fire. Later six more units joined them. They are working to tame the blaze.
Duty officer at the fire service control room, Rafi Al Faruk, speaking to Prothom Alo, said a fire broke out on the second floor at a carpet warehouse of a six-storey building near the Hatirpool kitchen market.
Residents on the other floors of the building were able to come out safely. However, a huge amount of smoke was billowing from the second floor. The fire service is evacuating the people who took shelter on the rooftop of the building. Meanwhile, four people have been rescued from there.