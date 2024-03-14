Carpet warehouse catches fire in Dhaka

Fire breaks out on the second floor of a building at the Hatirpool kitchen market in the capital on Thursday evening.

There is no immediate news of causalities.

Fire service sources said fire broke out on the second floor of a building near the Hatirpool kitchen market at around 6:00pm. The fire spread over all the floors of the building immediately.

A unit reached the spot and started to extinguish the fire. Later six more units joined them. They are working to tame the blaze.