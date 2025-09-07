Bangladesh ranks 6th in internet usage in South Asia

Bangladesh ranks sixth in internet usage among the eight South Asian countries. In terms of the number of internet users, Bangladesh has consistently lagged behind its competing neighbours.

High internet costs, infrastructural limitations, and low digital literacy are among the factors slowing growth in this sector.

As of 2023, about 44 out of every 100 people in the country use the internet. In comparison, 55 out of every 100 people in neighbouring India are internet users.

These figures are highlighted in a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which assessed economic and social sector indicators across countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the ADB report, Afghanistan ranks lowest among South Asian countries in internet usage, with only 17 out of every 100 people using the internet. Pakistan follows Bangladesh, with 27 internet users per 100 people.

The report also notes that Bhutan has the highest internet users in South Asia. As of 2023, 88 out of every 100 people in Bhutan use the internet, while in the Maldives the figure is 84.