Bangladesh ranks 6th in internet usage in South Asia
Bangladesh ranks sixth in internet usage among the eight South Asian countries. In terms of the number of internet users, Bangladesh has consistently lagged behind its competing neighbours.
High internet costs, infrastructural limitations, and low digital literacy are among the factors slowing growth in this sector.
As of 2023, about 44 out of every 100 people in the country use the internet. In comparison, 55 out of every 100 people in neighbouring India are internet users.
These figures are highlighted in a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which assessed economic and social sector indicators across countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
According to the ADB report, Afghanistan ranks lowest among South Asian countries in internet usage, with only 17 out of every 100 people using the internet. Pakistan follows Bangladesh, with 27 internet users per 100 people.
The report also notes that Bhutan has the highest internet users in South Asia. As of 2023, 88 out of every 100 people in Bhutan use the internet, while in the Maldives the figure is 84.
Bangladesh ranks fourth in mobile phone subscribers
The number of active mobile phone subscribers or SIM users in Bangladesh exceeds the total population, indicating that many people use services from multiple mobile operators. According to the ADB report, in 2023, Sri Lanka had the highest number of subscribers among the eight South Asian countries, with 142 users per 100 people (reflecting multiple subscriptions per person). By comparison, Bangladesh ranks fourth, with 114 users per 100 people. Afghanistan has the lowest usage, with only 55 users per 100 people.
The report also notes that India has the highest number of mobile phone users in South Asia. As of 2023, India had 1.16 billion users. Bangladesh ranks second, with 196.1 million users, followed by Pakistan in third place, with 188.4 million mobile users.
Broadband and 4G internet in Bangladesh
The report states that among South Asian countries, India ranks first in broadband Internet users, followed by Bangladesh. In 2023, around 39.5 million Indians used broadband Internet, while in Bangladesh the number was 13.5 million.
However, in terms of LTE (Long-Term Evolution) or 4G services, the Maldives holds the top position in South Asia, with 100 per cent of its population covered by 4G Internet. Bangladesh ranks second, with 98.9 per cent of its population under 4G coverage. India comes third, with 98.8 per cent of its population having access to 4G Internet services.