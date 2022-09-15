EU voices concern over protest-related violence in Bangladesh

The political and economic union of the European nations said in the post, “EU has raised concerns about escalating protest-related violence and the need to ensure participatory and peaceful conditions as the next parliamentary elections approach.”
They also cleared their stance, saying that EU and member states engage with political parties in Bangladesh in line with diplomatic practice.
Bangladesh witnessed a series of attacks and violence centering protest rallying, mainly called by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposing parties.
The BNP chalked out a nation-wide programme last month, protesting against the power crisis and price spiral of essentials.
The BNP protest rallies came under attack in most of the cases across the country, with two losing their lives in Bhola and many others injured in other districts.