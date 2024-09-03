Dhaka sees 80mm rainfall in 3 hrs
A total of 80 millimetres of rainfalls was recorded in Dhaka from 6:00am to 9:00am on Tuesday, Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) said.
BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo after 9:00 am that heavy rains hit Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions today, Tuesday with 80 millimetres of rainfalls being recorded in the capital in three hours.
Rain may occur in most places of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, and in some places of other divisions, he said adding rainfall may decrease in Dhaka after 11:00 am.
Heavy rainfalls hit the capital since early Tuesday, inundating roads in many parts of the city from the waist to knee-deep water, as well as causing miseries to residents, commuters and school goers.
Rainwaters inundated roads in Panthapath, Adabar, Noorjahan Road, Dhanmondi, Bashiruddin Road of Kalabagan, Kathal Bagan, Shewrapara, Malibagh, West Tejturi Bazar, Bangshal, Bakshibazar, Satrasta, Tejgaon, Tejkunipara areas.