Dhaka sees 80mm rainfall in 3 hrs

A total of 80 millimetres of rainfalls was recorded in Dhaka from 6:00am to 9:00am on Tuesday, Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) said.

BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo after 9:00 am that heavy rains hit Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions today, Tuesday with 80 millimetres of rainfalls being recorded in the capital in three hours.