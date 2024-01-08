Canada didn’t send any polls monitor, says High Commission

Responding to a question, Chandra Arya said, those who boycotted the election, this is their issue, not of their's. The turnout was 43 per cent in Canada too but none raised a question on this. The matter to consider is whether the people could cast their votes.

Whether those who came to vote could cast their ballots without any obstruction is more important than the turnout rate, he said adding that is why there is no reason to question the acceptability of this election.