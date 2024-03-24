PM Hasina opens military hardware display-2024
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday inaugurated the combined Military Hardware Exhibition at the National Parade Square in the capital city marking the Independence and National Day-2024.
She opened the display by cutting a ribbon and releasing balloons this morning.
The exposition will be opened for all from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm from 26 to 30 March, said an ISPR press release.
Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force exhibit their hardware including weapons in the display.
A spectacular fly-past by air force warplanes and successful landing of the army paratroopers from the helicopters graced the ceremony at the scene.
The prime minister went around different stalls and pavilions set up by the three forces and witnessed various light and heavy weapons being used by the army, navy and air force troops when concerned officials briefed her on the hardware.
The prime minister and the guests also enjoyed a cultural function performed by the artistes of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra as Sheikh Hasina later joined a photo session with them.
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan received the premier on her arrival at the National Parade Square.
Cabinet members, prime minister’s advisers, parliament members, secretaries, foreign ambassadors, senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.