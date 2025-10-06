BBC Bangla
Tarique Rahman gives an interview after 17 years, speaks on his return, candidacy
You must know that during the previous autocratic regime, a court order was issued to restrict my right to speak. Even if I wanted to speak to the media—and even if the media wanted to publish it—they couldn’t, Tarique Rahman told BBC
Since September 2008, BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been living in exile in London. He has given an interview to BBC Bangla, his first media interview in 17 years. In this long-awaited conversation, Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, discussed why he has stayed away from the media for so long, when he plans to return home, and other issues raised by BBC Bangla. The interview was conducted by Mir Sabbir, Editor of BBC Bangla, and senior journalist Qadir Kallol. The first part of the interview was released on Monday morning, running over 44 minutes. The second part will be published tomorrow (Tuesday).
Why silent for so long
BBC Bangla asked Tarique Rahman why he had avoided speaking to the media for such a long time.
As a political worker, I have an inseparable relationship with elections. So, when a people’s election is held, how can I stay away?
He replied, “I don’t think it’s exactly like that—it’s a bit different. Actually, I have been speaking. I’ve been living abroad for 17 years, but after the party responsibilities were entrusted to me, I’ve communicated with my leaders, activists, and ordinary people across the country in various ways and at different times.”
Then he reminded that media was barred to publish his comments back in previous Awami League regime.
“You must know that during the previous autocratic regime, a court order was issued to restrict my right to speak. Even if I wanted to speak to the media—and even if the media wanted to publish it—they couldn’t.”
Tarique Rahman also recalled an incident.
“Once I spoke at the Press Club. The next day, the then committee held a meeting and decided that since I was labeled a fugitive, they would not allow such a person to speak at the Press Club. That was how attempts were made to silence me.”
However, he insisted, that he found different ways to reach people.
“I have spoken—through social media and various other means, I’ve tried to reach the people, and by the grace of Allah, I have. So, it’s not true that I haven’t spoken to the media. I did. Perhaps you couldn’t publish it, or perhaps you couldn’t hear it. But I’ve never remained silent.”
When will he return home?
Since the July mass uprising, there has been a lot of speculations about Tarique Rahman’s possible return to Bangladesh. BBC Bangla asked why he still hasn’t returned.
“For certain valid reasons, I haven’t been able to return yet. But I believe the time has come. Insha’Allah, I will return soon,” Tarique Rahman replied.
When asked how soon, he replied, “Very soon, Insha’Allah.”
BBC Bangla again asked whether he would return before the upcoming national election.
He responded, “As a political worker, I have an inseparable relationship with elections. So, when a people’s election is held, how can I stay away? I will make every effort, with full intent and desire, to be among the people during that election—Insha’Allah.”
BBC Bangla also asked whether he feels any security concerns, as some BNP leaders have suggested that fears for his safety are keeping him abroad.
He replied, “We’ve often heard of various concerns expressed by different individuals. Even some within the government have spoken publicly about such fears through different platforms and media outlets.”
Will he be Prime Minister-aspirant?
BBC Bangla asked whether he would be seen as a candidate for the prime minister’s post in the next election.
Tarique Rahman replied he cannot stay away if there is an election involving people’s participation and he will naturally be active in the field.
When pressed further on the issue, Tarique Rahman replied, “That decision belongs to the people of Bangladesh. It’s not mine to make—it will be made by the people.”
The interviewers pointed out that he himself must decide whether or not to contest in the election.
He answered: “Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I?”
BBC Bangla asked does that mean he will contest in the election. “Yes, Insha’Allah,” Tarique Rahman confirmed.
Finally, when asked whether he would be seen as the BNP’s prime ministerial candidate if the party participates in or comes to power through the next election, Tarique Rahman replied, “That decision belongs to the people of Bangladesh.”
BBC asked a follow up question that if he will be PM-aspirant from BNP side.
“In that case, it’s the party’s decision. How the party will proceed is for the party to decide,” he answered.