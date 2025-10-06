Tarique Rahman gives an interview after 17 years, speaks on his return, candidacy

He replied, “I don’t think it’s exactly like that—it’s a bit different. Actually, I have been speaking. I’ve been living abroad for 17 years, but after the party responsibilities were entrusted to me, I’ve communicated with my leaders, activists, and ordinary people across the country in various ways and at different times.”

Then he reminded that media was barred to publish his comments back in previous Awami League regime.

“You must know that during the previous autocratic regime, a court order was issued to restrict my right to speak. Even if I wanted to speak to the media—and even if the media wanted to publish it—they couldn’t.”

Tarique Rahman also recalled an incident.

“Once I spoke at the Press Club. The next day, the then committee held a meeting and decided that since I was labeled a fugitive, they would not allow such a person to speak at the Press Club. That was how attempts were made to silence me.”