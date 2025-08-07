Adviser on foreign affairs Humayun Kabir
'Tarique Rahman to return home Nov–Dec, if BNP wins election, he will become PM'
BNP’s acting chairman’s advisor on foreign affairs, Humayun Kabir, has said if the BNP wins the election and forms the government, Tarique Rahman will become the prime minister.
He said that the schedule for the next national parliamentary election will be announced at the end of the year. So, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to the country sometime between November and December.
Humayun Kabir made these remarks replying to queries from journalists after an event in Goala Bazar of Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet on Thursday afternoon.
At the time, he also said that international interest in the BNP has grown and that the BNP will participate in the upcoming election under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.
Regarding Tarique Rahman’s recent meeting with the US Chargé d’Affaires to Bangladesh Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson in London, Humayun Kabir said that it was a courtesy meeting.
However, the discussion included topics such as the country’s political situation, Tarique Rahman’s perspective, and his plans for governing the state if elected.