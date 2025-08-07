Politics

Adviser on foreign affairs Humayun Kabir

'Tarique Rahman to return home Nov–Dec, if BNP wins election, he will become PM'

Staff Correspondent
Sylhet
BNP’s acting chairman’s advisor on foreign affairs Humayun Kabir speaks to journalists after an event in Goala Bazar of Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet on 7 August 2025.Prothom Alo

BNP’s acting chairman’s advisor on foreign affairs, Humayun Kabir, has said if the BNP wins the election and forms the government, Tarique Rahman will become the prime minister.

He said that the schedule for the next national parliamentary election will be announced at the end of the year. So, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to the country sometime between November and December.

Also Read

National election in Feb before Ramadan: CA

Humayun Kabir made these remarks replying to queries from journalists after an event in Goala Bazar of Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet on Thursday afternoon.

At the time, he also said that international interest in the BNP has grown and that the BNP will participate in the upcoming election under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.

Also Read

Election schedule is likely in early December: Sanaullah

Regarding Tarique Rahman’s recent meeting with the US Chargé d’Affaires to Bangladesh Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson in London, Humayun Kabir said that it was a courtesy meeting.

However, the discussion included topics such as the country’s political situation, Tarique Rahman’s perspective, and his plans for governing the state if elected.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Politics