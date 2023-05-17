Resist plots against next JS polls: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday called for a general vigil against local and foreign evil forces which could create a barrier to democracy and development.

"Resist all sorts of conspiracies and anarchy centering the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls," he made this call while visiting 'Pabna Diabetic Society' this noon, on the third day of his four-day visit to his hometown Pabna for the first time as the President of the Republic.

Noting that 'the people are the source of all power," the President said, "We will resist all the evil forces that are creating obstacles on the way to progress of Bangladesh. We won't give them any chance to raise their heads."

He told the democracy-loving countrymen that democracy should not be tainted and remain alert against the vested quarter for the sake of the country and its democracy.

President Shahabuddin, also a valiant Freedom Fighter, said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made the country independent with the hope that there will be no more obstacles in building this country.