BSFA new executive committee pays homage to Bangabandhu

Ambassador Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Nayem Uddin Ahmed have taken charge as president and general secretary of the newly constituted executive committee of Bangladesh Foreign Service Association's (BFSA) today, Wednesday.

The new executive committee paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at the portrait of the great leader in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi in the capital.

While paying tributes, the committee’s new president Muhammad Nazrul Islam and general secretary Nayem Uddin Ahmed prayed for the eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the 15 August carnage.