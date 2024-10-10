Steps taken to preserve CJ’s residence as protected heritage site

The government has taken steps to preserve the chief justice’s residence at the city’s Hare Road area as a protected heritage site.

Under the initiative of chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the Department of Archaeology has began the process to declare the 'Residence of the Honorable Chief Justice of Bangladesh’ at 19 Hare Road in the city as a restricted heritage site, said a Supreme Court press release today, Thursday.

Following the unexpected damages to the chief justice’s residence on 5 August during the student led uprising, the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh Syed Refaat Ahmed took the initiative to preserve the building permanently as a historically important structure.