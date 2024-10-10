Steps taken to preserve CJ’s residence as protected heritage site
The government has taken steps to preserve the chief justice’s residence at the city’s Hare Road area as a protected heritage site.
Under the initiative of chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the Department of Archaeology has began the process to declare the 'Residence of the Honorable Chief Justice of Bangladesh’ at 19 Hare Road in the city as a restricted heritage site, said a Supreme Court press release today, Thursday.
Following the unexpected damages to the chief justice’s residence on 5 August during the student led uprising, the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh Syed Refaat Ahmed took the initiative to preserve the building permanently as a historically important structure.
The press release said if this eye-catching and important structure is preserved keeping the ownership and rights of use in favor of Bangladesh Supreme Court under the Antiquities Act-1968, it will be considered as a national resource that will make the future generations aware about the rich history of this establishment.
Earlier, the decision of preserving the chief justice’s residence, which was built in 1908, as a protected heritage site site was taken at a meeting between chief justice and the officials of the Department of Archeology on 25 September.