Ex-minister Qamrul on 8-day remand in Wadud killing case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed former food minister Qamrul Islam on an eight-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud.

Dhaka additional metropolitan magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order as police produced Qamrul before the court and pleaded to put him on a 10-day remand in the case filed with the capital's New Market police station.

Police last night arrested the former minister from a house in the Uttara Sector-12 area.