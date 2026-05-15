Bangladesh's own: BRAC executive director becomes first Bangladeshi on the global list

Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, has been named in the 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list. He is the first Bangladeshi to appear on the list since its launch in 2025, a milestone that reflects Bangladesh's growing voice in shaping the global development agenda, reports a press release.

Published annually by TIME magazine, the TIME100 Philanthropy list recognises 100 of the world’s most influential individuals shaping the future of giving and social impact. The 2026 edition honours leaders, philanthropists, and innovators advancing new approaches to development, humanitarian action, and systemic change worldwide.

Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, has been named in the 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list. He is the first Bangladeshi to appear on the list since its launch in 2025, a milestone that reflects Bangladesh's growing voice in shaping the global development agenda.