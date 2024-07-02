Joint task force to protect Bangladeshi job seekers in Saudi Arabia: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said a joint task force of Bangladesh and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be formed aimed at protecting the Bangladeshi job seekers from fraud.

He disclosed this during a meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates at the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh on Monday evening, a foreign ministry press release said Tuesday.

Prime minister’s adviser on private industry and investment, Salman F. Rahman, attended the meeting as a special guest.

Earlier on the day, Hasan Mahmud and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan led their respective sides at the second round of political consultations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.