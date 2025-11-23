Bhutan PM’s visit reaffirms enduring Dhaka-Thimphu ties: Joint statement

The visit of Bhutanese prime minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay to Bangladesh has reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship and goodwill that have long shaped bilateral relations, according to a joint statement issued today during his ongoing three-day state visit to Bangladesh.

Prime minister Tobgay is visiting Bangladesh from 22 to 24 November at the invitation of chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.

Upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Bhutanese prime minister was received by the chief adviser and accorded a Guard of Honour and Gun Salute.

He later paid tribute to Bangladesh’s freedom fighters by laying a wreath at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar and planting a sapling on the premises.

Prime minister Tobgay also paid a courtesy call on president Mohammed Shahabuddin, while chief adviser Yunus hosted a state banquet in his honour on Friday.