Address root causes of conflict between Israel and Palestine, Momen tells Int. community

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has called upon the international community to address the root causes of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"We call upon the international community to address the root causes of the conflict. We believe an enduring solution to this recurring problem can only be achieved through realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and their right to have an independent and sovereign state of Palestine in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet Road Map. We believe that the international community should come together towards realizing this solution," the foreign minister added.

AK Momen made the remarks at the OIC open-ended extraordinary meeting of the executive committee at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on Wednesday. The meeting was organised on the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people.

At the very outset, he thanks the Saudi government for convening this important meeting and the Palestinian foreign minister for updating us on the current situation in Palestine.

"We strongly condemn the barbaric bombing on Gaza hospital which is totally unacceptable," he added.