Police stop dismissed BDR men at Kakrail on way to Jamuna
Dismissed members of the BDR (Bangladesh Rifles, now Border Guard Bangladesh) began a march from in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh on Monday morning.
Their destination was the official residence and office of the chief adviser of the interim government at Jamuna, which they intended to besiege in protest.
However, they were stopped by police near the Kakrail Mosque around 12:00 pm as they proceeded from Shahbagh towards Jamuna.
Dismissed members of the BDR, who lost their jobs during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government, have been protesting with several demands, including reinstatement of their jobs and renaming BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) back to BDR.
Maruf Sarkar, son of a dismissed BDR member, said that police used water cannons, tear gas, and batons to disperse the march.
Several protesters were injured. As of the time of this report, they have scattered and are positioned in the Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, and Kakrail areas.
According to sources at Dhaka Medical College, two injured individuals from the area near Jamuna are receiving treatment at the hospital. They are Md Shamsul Haque, 55, and Md Yunus Ali, 57.
Ramna police station's operations inspector Atiqul Islam said that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned all types of meetings, gatherings, rallies, and processions in and around the Bangladesh Secretariat and the official residence of the chief adviser, Jamuna.
Despite this restriction, the march toward Jamuna was carried out, which is why the participants were dispersed.