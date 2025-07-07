Police stop dismissed BDR men at Kakrail on way to Jamuna

Dismissed members of the BDR (Bangladesh Rifles, now Border Guard Bangladesh) began a march from in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh on Monday morning.

Their destination was the official residence and office of the chief adviser of the interim government at Jamuna, which they intended to besiege in protest.

However, they were stopped by police near the Kakrail Mosque around 12:00 pm as they proceeded from Shahbagh towards Jamuna.