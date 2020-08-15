Zia offered me to be minister after Bangabandhu killing: President Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid said after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, military ruler Ziaur Rahman had offered him to become a minister.

“Zia offered me to be a minister through colonel Mahfuzur Rahman… At the same time, he also threatened to throw me in jail for 25 years if I did not comply with the proposal,” the president reminisced about Bangabandhu and the aftermath of his killing in a recorded interview given to the state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) on National Mourning Day.

Referring to Ziaur Rahman's offer, the head of the state said he officially protested the barbaric assassination of Bangabandhu by attending a discussion in Kishoreganj on 21 February 1976.