Bangladesh, Saudi to increase direct flights to 84 from 49: CAAB Chairman

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have agreed to increase direct flight frequency between the two countries by about 71 per cent, raising weekly flights to 84 from the existing 49 under a new aviation arrangement.

The agreement was reached through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq said today.

Briefing journalists at the CAAB headquarters in the capital following a visit to Saudi Arabia by a four-member Bangladesh delegation, Siddiq said the new arrangement is expected to take effect on March 5.