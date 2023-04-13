Merto rail’s Agargaon-Motijheel part to be opened by Nov: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday expressed hope that the metro rail’s (MRT Line-6) Agargaon-Motijheel segment will be opened to traffic by November this year.

"The work on metro rail is progressing fast. The work is nearing completion and we will be able to inaugurate it up to Motijheel by November. We will be able to complete the work of MRT Line-6 this year," the minister said.

He said these while talking to reporters after a signing ceremony on the Kewatkhali bridge construction project in Mymensingh at the secretariat.