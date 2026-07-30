Trump's special envoy Sergio Gor will arrive in Dhaka today
US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today, Thursday afternoon for a three-day visit.
On the first day of his trip, Gor is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.
Diplomatic sources said he is scheduled to visit Cox's Bazar on Friday to assess the situation of the Rohingya refugees firsthand.
Diplomats and international relations analysts view the visit as significant in light of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent trip to Beijing,
Bangladesh's growing engagement with various countries, and the latest regional diplomatic developments.
Gor is the third senior US official to visit Dhaka from Washington since the BNP government took office in February.
Earlier, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur visited Bangladesh in March, followed by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch in May.
According to diplomatic sources, Gor's visit is expected to focus on Bangladesh's current foreign policy priorities, its strategic position in the region, and the future of Dhaka-Washington relations.
Washington's assessment of Bangladesh's evolving strategic role may also feature prominently in the discussions, particularly following the prime minister's visit to China in June, the foreign minister's trip to Moscow later that month, and the Turkish foreign minister's visit to Dhaka. If necessary, Gor may also convey messages from the administration of President Donald Trump to Bangladesh''s leadership.
President Donald Trump appointed businessman, politician and former White House official Sergio Gor as the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia in August 2025.
Since assuming the role, he has emerged as one of the key figures in Washington's regional diplomacy.
In January this year, he began serving as the US ambassador to India.
Based in New Delhi, he is responsible for advancing US strategic relations not only with India but also with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and other South Asian countries.
His visits to Nepal and Sri Lanka after taking up the envoy's role reflect that broader regional strategy.