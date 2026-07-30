Trump's special envoy Sergio Gor will arrive in Dhaka today

US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today, Thursday afternoon for a three-day visit.

On the first day of his trip, Gor is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

Diplomatic sources said he is scheduled to visit Cox's Bazar on Friday to assess the situation of the Rohingya refugees firsthand.

Diplomats and international relations analysts view the visit as significant in light of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent trip to Beijing,

Bangladesh's growing engagement with various countries, and the latest regional diplomatic developments.