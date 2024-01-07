Turnout 26.37pc till 3:00pm: EC

The election commission (EC) has said a voter turnout was 26.37 per cent in the 12th parliamentary election till 3:00pm.

Election commission (EC) sources said turnout was 25 per cent in Dhaka, 29 per cent in Mymensingh, 27 per cent in Chattogram, 26 per cent in Rajshahi, 32 per cent in Khulna, 26 per cent in Rangpur, 22 per cent in Sylhet and 31 per cent in Barishal as of 3:00pm.

Earlier, the EC secretary said 18.5 per cent of votes were cast till 12:10pm.