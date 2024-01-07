Turnout 26.37pc till 3:00pm: EC

The election commission (EC) has said a voter turnout was 26.37 per cent in the 12th parliamentary election till 3:00pm.
Election commission (EC) sources said turnout was 25 per cent in Dhaka, 29 per cent in Mymensingh, 27 per cent in Chattogram, 26 per cent in Rajshahi, 32 per cent in Khulna, 26 per cent in Rangpur, 22 per cent in Sylhet and 31 per cent in Barishal as of 3:00pm.
Earlier, the EC secretary said 18.5 per cent of votes were cast till 12:10pm.
The voting in the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm.
Turnout was over 87 per cent in ninth parliamentary election in 2008.
Tenth parliamentary election in 2014 was boycotted by BNP and opposition parties. A total of 153 out of 300 lawmakers were elected unopposed in that election. The EC said turnout was slightly over 40 per cent in that election.
Eleventh parliamentary election in 2018 was participated by all major political parties. Allegation of widespread rigging appeared over the election. According to the EC, the turnout was slightly over 80 per cent in that election.