Voter turnout highest in Khulna, lowest in Sylhet: EC

Khulna division has seen the most voter turnout while Sylhet the least as of 2:40pm in the 12th parliament election.

Election commission (EC) sources said turnout was 25 per cent in Dhaka, 29 per cent in Mymensingh, 27 per cent in Chattogram, 26 per cent in Rajshahi, 31 per cent in Khulna, 26 per cent in Rangpur, 22 per cent and 30 per cent in Barishal.