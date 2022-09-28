28,000 EVMs turn unusable

Almost 28,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) out of 93,000, which were sent to different regional, district and upazila level offices, have turned unusable due to lack of maintenance in the last four years.

The election commission, however, says those are not completely damaged and can be used after repair.

Already some initiatives have been taken up regarding this. Such a situation has emerged due to the lack of arrangements for proper maintenance, EC adds.

The EC had taken up a five-year project for purchasing EVMs before the parliamentary election in 2018. The cost of the project was estimated at Tk 38.25 billion. Some 150,000 EVMs were procured under this project.

According to EC sources, of these 150,000 EVMs, some 93,000 were sent to different regional, district and upazila level offices of EC.