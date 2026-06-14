4 more children die with measles symptoms
Four more children have died with measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The information was disclosed in the DGHS’s regular measles situation report released today, Sunday.
According to the report, the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Saturday and 8:00 am on Sunday.
Since 15 March, a total of 560 children have died with measles-like symptoms, while 92 deaths have been confirmed as caused by measles. The combined death toll now stands at 652.
The report also said that 1,052 more people were reported to have developed measles-like symptoms nationwide during the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, the total number of suspected measles cases has reached 85,951.
According to DGHS data, 75 new confirmed measles cases were identified during the same period. Since 15 March, a total of 10,323 people have been diagnosed with measles across the country.
Since the outbreak began on 15 March, 70,579 people with measles-like symptoms have been admitted to hospital. Of them, 66,841 have recovered and been discharged.
The DGHS report noted that no deaths from confirmed measles were recorded in the past 24 hours. However, four children died with measles-like symptoms—one each in the divisions of Dhaka, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Khulna.