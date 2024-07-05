PM Hasina looks forward to working closely with new UK PM Starmer

“Most importantly, together we would continue to harness the invaluable contributions of more than 700,000 vibrant and enterprising Bangladeshi-British diaspora to the common good of our two nations,” she said in her letter.

Bangladesh High Commission in London has sent the letter to the newly elected UK prime minister, said an official.

In the letter, Sheikh Hasina conveyed her heartiest congratulations and that of the government and the people of Bangladesh on Starmer’s party's historic victory in the 4 July elections in the United Kingdom and his assumption of office as the prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.