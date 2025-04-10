Security concerns centering the PSC

There are some security concerns centering the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the KPI committee on this said.

The members of the committee already informed PSC chairman Mobasser Monem about this during a meeting. The committee will serve an official letter regarding this.

The PSC chairman said they would take action upon getting that official letter.

The government regulates several things including individual access, procedures of security guards and other related matters in declared key point installations (KPI). The home and the defence ministries are in charge of declaring KPIs and its management.