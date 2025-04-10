Security concerns centering the PSC
There are some security concerns centering the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the KPI committee on this said.
The members of the committee already informed PSC chairman Mobasser Monem about this during a meeting. The committee will serve an official letter regarding this.
The PSC chairman said they would take action upon getting that official letter.
The government regulates several things including individual access, procedures of security guards and other related matters in declared key point installations (KPI). The home and the defence ministries are in charge of declaring KPIs and its management.
PSC sources said during the meeting with PSC chairman, the KPI committee members said the Sonali Bank branch inside the PSC is creating a security threat. As all job fees can be paid online, such an establishment within the PSC compound has become unnecessary. Outsiders can easily enter the PSC premises in excuse of using the bank, which hampers the security of the area. So it has to be reconsidered.
Besides, people have open access to the day care centre inside the PSC. Even outsiders have access to the day care centre. It is disrupting the security. The committee members proposed to shift the day care centre to somewhere else. Besides, there is a slum adjacent to the PSC. It is also a security threat.
PSC chairman Mobasser Monem told the committee members that he would take a decision regarding the bank after discussing the matter with the commission members in the next meeting. However, he was against shifting the day care. However, he would take measures to increase surveillance on the day care centre.
He further told the committee members that he would take necessary actions regarding the slums considering the humanitarian angle. However, it would be more convenient for him to take necessary steps if he could get an official letter regarding this.
The security concerns centering the PSC resurfaced following the allegations question leak last year. Several officials and employees were arrested at the time.