Railway hit by engine crisis

The scheduled departure time of the Chattala Express, an intercity train running on the Dhaka–Chattogram route, from Kamalapur Station is 2:15 pm But its engine broke down after arriving in Dhaka from Chattogram on 16 August.

There was no alternative engine available at Kamalapur Station. In the meantime, a container train was heading from Kamalapur to Chattogram. After reaching Narsingdi, the freight train was stopped, and its engine was brought back to Dhaka. Later, Chattala Express left for Chattogram around 6:00 pm.

Railway sources said the Chattala Express reached Chattogram carrying passengers with a delay of nearly three hours and forty-five minutes. A shortage of engines leads to cancelation of multiple passenger and freight train operations every day.

In June alone, operation of 435 trains—including local, mail, commuter, and freight trains—were cancelled in the eastern region of the railway. More than 1,000 containers are stuck at the Chattogram Port terminal. These containers cannot be transported due to the lack of engines.

As a result of this crisis, the railway eastern region’s revenue from freight transport has decreased by Tk 550 million (55 crore) in a year. Railway sources said if this continues, intercity train services will also have to be cancelled in the next two to three months. Passenger revenue will drop, and sufferings will increase.