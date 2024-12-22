Admin cadre officials gather at secretariat protesting against recommendations

Officers of admin cadre have staged a showdown at the secretariat protesting against the quota system for promotion for deputy secretary posts.

The public administration reform commission recently proposed a 50:50 quota between the admin cadre and the other cadres for the deputy secretary posts in place of the current ratio of 75:25.

The admin cadre officials met Md Mokhles Ur Rahman, the senior secretary of the public administration ministry and also the member secretary of the reform commission, today to raise their concern.

Mokhles Ur Rahman assured the admin officials that the commission would sit with the officials before placing the final recommendation.

Earlier, the admin officials became vocal on social media demanding a separate ‘Bangladesh Administrative Service’ for them.

On Tuesday, the public administration reform commission laid out various recommendations while exchanging views with journalists. The commission is supposed to submit its report to the government within 31 December.