Women facing unimaginable barriers in movement, behaviour: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow and Citizens’ Platform convener Debapriya Bhattacharya has said women are not getting security in the family, in society, or from the administration, and that compared to before, the kinds of obstacles women now face in their movement and behaviour are beyond imagination.

He made these remarks at a national dialogue titled “Challenging Social Norms and Power Dynamics: Towards a Fair-Free Future”, held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) organised the dialogue on the occasion of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, Adviser on Women and Children’s Affairs, was present as the chief guest.