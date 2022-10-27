Power situation may improve in November: State minister

He said advanced technology and massive investment is required for expansion of renewable energy and the development partners need to play a responsible role to this end.
The government always encourages power generation from alternative sources, the state minister added.
He also said the government has taken steps to ensure efficient renewable energy management through Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA).
Environment, forest and climate change ministry’s secretary Farhina Ahmed, Impress Newtex Composite Textiles Limited’s director Nafiz-du-Dawla and Oxfam Bangladesh’s Mahmuda Sultana, among others spoke at the function.