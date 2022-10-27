Bangladesh

Power situation may improve in November: State minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
State minister for power, energy and mineral sources Nasrul Hamid has indicated that the ongoing crisis in power sector might improve in November with the advent of winter.

“The power crisis is temporary. We hope the situation is likely to improve in November,” the state minister said while speaking at a dialogue titled ‘Implementation of NDC plan and sustainable energy management’ organised by Oxfam Bangladesh on Thursday.

The state minister attributed the ongoing crisis to the increase of energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war.

He said advanced technology and massive investment is required for expansion of renewable energy and the development partners need to play a responsible role to this end.  

The government always encourages power generation from alternative sources, the state minister added.

He also said the government has taken steps to ensure efficient renewable energy management through Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA).

Environment, forest and climate change ministry’s secretary Farhina Ahmed, Impress Newtex Composite Textiles Limited’s director Nafiz-du-Dawla and Oxfam Bangladesh’s Mahmuda Sultana, among others  spoke at the function.

