Power situation may improve in November: State minister

State minister for power, energy and mineral sources Nasrul Hamid has indicated that the ongoing crisis in power sector might improve in November with the advent of winter.

“The power crisis is temporary. We hope the situation is likely to improve in November,” the state minister said while speaking at a dialogue titled ‘Implementation of NDC plan and sustainable energy management’ organised by Oxfam Bangladesh on Thursday.

The state minister attributed the ongoing crisis to the increase of energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war.