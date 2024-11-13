Over 6,000 illegal arms recovered, over 2500 arrested: Army

Over 6,000 illegal arms and nearly 200,000 rounds of ammunition have been recovered to control law and order situation after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.



More than 2,500 individuals connected with weapons and ammunition have been arrested.



The army is highly vigilant regarding the prevention of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings.



Colonel staff at the Military Operations Directorate of Army Headquarters, Intekhab Haider Khan, disclosed this at a press briefing at Dhaka Cantonment Officers' Mess on Wednesday.

More to follow...