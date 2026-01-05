21 bottles of alcohol seized from JU dormitory

Twenty-one bottles of alcohol were seized from the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall at Jahangirnagar University.

The bottles were recovered during a raid conducted on Sunday night in Room No 723 of the hall, said Provost Professor Mohammad Abdur Razzak.

The accused is Fazle Azwad, a third-year (52nd batch) student of the Department of Government and Politics at the university.

Although he is a residential student of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, he had been staying illegally at the Jatiya Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall for a long time.

University sources said the hall administration conducted the raid around 9:30 pm after receiving information that narcotics were kept in Room No 723. Leaders and activists of the Hall Sangsad were also present during the operation. During the raid, a total of 21 bottles of alcohol were recovered from under the bed. During questioning, the accused student admitted that he had collected the alcohol from a border area in Jamalpur.