UK state minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan meets Hasan Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud also apprised the British state minister that Bangladesh has set a target of producing at least 40 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2041 and has started working through different projects including solar, wind, tides, waste-to-energy and so one to achieve the target. He hoped that the UK would be beside Bangladesh in its climate actions.

Speaking about the Rohingya issue, the foreign minister underlined that the only solution to this protracted Rohingya crisis lies in the safe, sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar and requested the British state minister for their active political support in it.

The two leaders further discussed cooperation in the areas of migration and skills development, capacity building, ease of doing business, rural development, climate and environmental challenges, green energy, aviation, defence, and other issues.