Third terminal to be inaugurated today, what does it offer?

There will be 10 automated ‘e-gates’ at the exit of the new terminal, five for passengers coming to Bangladesh from abroad. Besides, there will be 177 check-in counters, 64 departure immigration desks and 64 arrival immigration desks. Changes have been brought in the passenger search systems. This will be done through automated body scanner machines.

The third terminal also includes a movie lounge, food courts, airlines lounges, day-room and duty-free at 14 points. There will be different arrangements for the visitors to receive the passengers, including a breastfeeding corner and children’s lounge.

The authorities say although it will take some time to go fully operational, several facilities will be available from the beginning. For instance, the 37-aircraft-parking facility will be available from the first day. Work on the export-import cargo terminal is also in its final stage. It is likely to go into operation by next March or April.