Third terminal to be inaugurated today, what does it offer?

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today. The new terminal will be equipped with world class facilities and passenger service.
The prime minister inaugurated construction of the terminal on 30 December 2019. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), almost 90 per cent of the work on the terminal is complete. It will be possible for the terminal to go into full operation by the end of next year.
The construction cost of the terminal is Tk 213.99 billion. Of this, the Bangladesh government will bear Tk 50 billion and the rest will be provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The passengers will be able to move around comfortably in the new terminal. The old terminals are operated in conventional systems. However, the entire new terminal will be automatedCAAB chairman air vice marshal M Mafidur Rahman
The terminal has been designed by globally celebrated architect Rohani Baharin, who also designed the Changi International Airport in Singapore, the busiest airport in the world.
The other two terminals of the country’s main airport serve around 30,000 to 35,000 passengers a day. As such, the airport serves nearly 8 million passengers annually.
According to the CAAB, It will be possible to serve an additional 12 million passengers every year once the third terminal goes into operation.
The world class terminal includes a multi-storeyed car parking with a capacity of 1,044 cars. As many as 37 aeroplanes can be parked at once in this terminal. Besides, some 16 luggage belts will be set up in the third terminal in addition to four separate belts for overweight baggage. A corridor will connect the new terminal with the two old terminals.
It takes a long time in the city to reach the airport. However, the authorities say, there will be no such sufferings to reach the new terminal. Several infrastructures have been built up to avoid traffic congestion. At the same time, the works on metro rail and elevated expressway are near finishing. All these routes will be connected to the third terminal.
Referring to the modern facilities of the new terminal, CAAB chairman air vice marshal M Mafidur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “The passengers will be able to move around comfortably in the new terminal. The old terminals are operated in conventional systems. However, the entire new terminal will be automated.”
There will be 10 automated ‘e-gates’ at the exit of the new terminal, five for passengers coming to Bangladesh from abroad. Besides, there will be 177 check-in counters, 64 departure immigration desks and 64 arrival immigration desks. Changes have been brought in the passenger search systems. This will be done through automated body scanner machines.
The third terminal also includes a movie lounge, food courts, airlines lounges, day-room and duty-free at 14 points. There will be different arrangements for the visitors to receive the passengers, including a breastfeeding corner and children’s lounge.
The authorities say although it will take some time to go fully operational, several facilities will be available from the beginning. For instance, the 37-aircraft-parking facility will be available from the first day. Work on the export-import cargo terminal is also in its final stage. It is likely to go into operation by next March or April.
CAAB says Japan has shown interest in ground handling. The government has taken a decision in principle to give this task to them.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, the CAAB chairman said, “Japan will be given the contract for the operations and management of the terminal. Their responsibilities include ground handling and cargo handling.
Even before the end of the construction of the third terminal, several international airlines have shown interest in the Bangladeshi market. Already some applications have been placed.
The CAAB chairman said, “It is not possible to open the door to new international airlines right now due to lack of space. Once the third terminal is fully operational, the airlines will be given permission gradually to operate flights from this terminal.”