Carcasses of turtles, dolphins cause worry

Marine animal’s carcasses are washing ashore in beaches of Cox’s Bazar, much to the worry of oceanographers. In the latest incident, the body of a turtle washed ashore at Sonarpara and another at Rejukhal area on Sunday morning. Both were olive ridley sea turtles. The turtles were gravid with 215 eggs.

Earlier, one turtle was washed ashore at Rejukhal on Thursday, three at Inani beach and one at Rejukhal on Friday, one each at Himchari and Sonarpara beaches on Saturday. All these were gravid and of olive ridley species.

Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute’s (BORI) sources said eight olive ridley sea turtles, three dolphins and one small dolphin-like Porpoise washed ashore in Cox’s Bazar between Wednesday morning and Sunday morning. Deaths of so many sea creatures within five days was not recorded in the past. These deaths have left oceanographers worried.

BORI’s senior scientific officer Toriqul Islam told Prothom Alo that each turtle died while coming to the beaches to lay eggs. There were bruises on the body of the turtles. It is suspected that the turtles died by being hit with the fishing nets or trawlers.

