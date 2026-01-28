Why AL will be liable for election-related Violence — explained by foreign adviser
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has explained his earlier remark that if any violence or terrorist activities occur surrounding the election, the responsibility will fall on the Awami League.
Responding to a question on the matter, without naming the Awami League directly, he said that if disorder breaks out in the upcoming election, it is likely to be caused by those who are not participating in the polls or are unable to do so.
The foreign adviser answered various questions from journalists at the foreign ministry on Wednesday afternoon.
A reporter asked whether the government was certain that violence would take place during the election.
In reply, Touhid Hossain said, “No, we are not certain of that at all. But there is concern that any kind of sabotage attempt could occur. Officials from the home ministry can explain the day-to-day developments in more detail. However, we believe that if any danger or such conflict arises, it would not normally be expected to come from those who are taking part in the election. Everyone who is participating in the election is showing sufficient restraint in their activities. Therefore, if any disorder happens, it is likely to be caused by those who are not participating or are unable to participate. That is why this statement is being made.”
It may be noted that the Government of Bangladesh expressed surprise and deep anger after fugitive Sheikh Hasina, convicted of crimes against humanity, was given the opportunity to speak at a public event in New Delhi, the capital of India, on 25 January.
In a statement issued by the foreign ministry that day, it was said that her speech incited violence with the aim of overthrowing the government of Bangladesh and disrupting the upcoming national election, posing a threat to the country’s democratic transition and security.
Referring to the recent provocative statements by the Awami League leadership, the ministry’s statement said that these actions proved why the interim government had been compelled to ban the party’s activities. It also stated that responsibility for any violence or terrorist acts committed before or on election day would fall on the organisation concerned.