Why AL will be liable for election-related Violence — explained by foreign adviser

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has explained his earlier remark that if any violence or terrorist activities occur surrounding the election, the responsibility will fall on the Awami League.

Responding to a question on the matter, without naming the Awami League directly, he said that if disorder breaks out in the upcoming election, it is likely to be caused by those who are not participating in the polls or are unable to do so.

The foreign adviser answered various questions from journalists at the foreign ministry on Wednesday afternoon.