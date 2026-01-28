Unable to understand what the signal indicates: Foreign adviser

The government has not been informed of any security concerns regarding the family members of Indian diplomats in Bangladesh.

It is unclear whether the withdrawal of the family members of Indian diplomats from Bangladesh is intended to convey some kind of message.

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain made these remarks in response to journalists' questions at his office on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about the repatriation of family members of Indian diplomats from Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain said, "There is no concern about security, but I am completely at a loss about what the signal is. It's their own matter. They can ask their employees to return. I can't find the reason for this."