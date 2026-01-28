Withdrawal of Indian diplomats' family members
Unable to understand what the signal indicates: Foreign adviser
The government has not been informed of any security concerns regarding the family members of Indian diplomats in Bangladesh.
It is unclear whether the withdrawal of the family members of Indian diplomats from Bangladesh is intended to convey some kind of message.
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain made these remarks in response to journalists' questions at his office on Wednesday afternoon.
When asked about the repatriation of family members of Indian diplomats from Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain said, "There is no concern about security, but I am completely at a loss about what the signal is. It's their own matter. They can ask their employees to return. I can't find the reason for this."
The foreign adviser commented that there is no situation in Bangladesh that suggests officials or their families are in danger.
He said, "Nothing like that has happened so far. They might have concerns or they might want to send a message. However, I can't really find any reason in this. If they want to take their families back, we have nothing to do."
Referring to the overall security situation in light of the upcoming Thirteenth National Parliamentary elections, Touhid Hossain said, "So far, there has been no disruption in security. It doesn't seem to me that there are more clashes than in past election periods. I don''t think any security situation has arisen that would warrant such measures."
When asked if the Indian embassy in Dhaka had expressed any prior security concerns, the foreign adviser said they had not communicated any such concerns.