There’s another govt within the interim govt

After one year since the July mass uprising, bad experiences overshadow good experiences as it is evident that there is a marked lack of capacity within the government to implement the uprising’s aspirations.

There is a government within the government.

The speakers made these remarks at a roundtable titled “July Mass Uprising: One Year of Experience and the Future”, hosted by Prothom Alo at its Karwan Bazar office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Some of the participants argued that holding the election as soon as possible is the only solution now. And to conduct the elections, active cooperation from the armed forces is required.

The roundtable began observing a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara. Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif moderated the programme.

Poet and thinker Farhad Mazhar presented his arguments elaborately about forming a revolutionary government. According to him, since the formation of the interim government on 8 August of last year, everything has gone fully under Sheikh Hasina’s constitution.

Institutions previously criticised have remained unchanged. The bureaucracy, the judiciary, the intelligentsia, universities—all remain as they were with no real change.