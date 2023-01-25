PM for attaining US$ 12,000 per capita income by 2041

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said she came to power only for giving the people a beautiful life and vowed to transform Bangladesh into a country of having per capita income at least US$ 12,000 by 2041, urging all concerned to remain alert as conspiracies are being hatched against the country’s advancement.

“We have been able to achieve our per capita income US$ 2824. But, we don’t want to remain stagnant there. We have to attain at least US$ 12,000 per capita income by 2041,” she said.

She was addressing as the chief guest of the annual conference 2023 of the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here this evening.