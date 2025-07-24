Circular on dress code advisory, personal freedom will not be curtailed: Bangladesh Bank
The Bangladesh Bank has stated that the circular it recently issued regarding employees’ dress code was advisory in nature.
The central bank clarified that the aim was to discourage overly dressing at the workplace. It further said that through this order no one’s personal freedom of dress will be infringed.
The Bangladesh Bank made this clarification in a statement issued at 12:51 am on Thursday.
Earlier at 10:02 pm, Prothom Alo online edition published a report titled “Bangladesh Bank advises female employees to avoid short-sleeved, short-length dresses and leggings.”
The report said that Bangladesh Bank had laid down guidelines specifying appropriate office attire for all levels of male and female employees.
For women, the central bank recommended sarees, salwar-kameez with scarves, or other professional modest clothing, while advising against short-sleeved or short-length dresses and leggings.
The internal circular was issued by the bank’s Human Resources Department-2 on 21 July. It also recommended formal shoes or sandals, and simple headscarves or hijabs.
For men, the directive called for formal shirts (long or short-sleeved) and formal trousers, discouraging jeans and chinos trousers. It further warned that non-compliance with the dress code may result in disciplinary action.
Following the publication of the report, Bangladesh Bank issued its official statement later that night.
The statement noted that due to generational differences among employees at the bank, both male and female colleagues tend to dress in varying styles. The circular was issued in the interest of reducing mental discomfort and fostering greater mutual understanding and bonding among colleagues by encouraging consistency in professional attire.
Bangladesh Bank emphasised that the circular is advisory in nature. There is no obligation or directive requiring women employees to wear burqas or hijabs, it said.
The circular merely discourages excessively decorative or elaborate clothing, the statement further clarified.
“We hope this circular will in no way curtail anyone’s freedom in terms of dress at the office,” the bank concluded.