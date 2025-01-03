Kazi Nazrul Islam officially recognised as national poet

The government has officially recognised Kazi Nazrul Islam as the national poet effective from the date of his arrival in Bangladesh on 24 May, 1972.

“In accordance with the proposal approved at the December meeting of the advisory council, poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has been declared the National Poet of Bangladesh,” read a gazette notification issued today by the cultural affairs ministry.

The proposal to declare Kazi Nazrul Islam as the national poet was approved during the Advisory Council's meeting on 5 December.

Kabi Nazrul Institute executive director Md Latiful Islam Shibli thanked the government for such an initiative and said, “The decision of the interim government will be remembered in history as no political or other government has taken the decision in the past despite common people’s sincere expectations for years”.