Dhanmondi 32: CID collects some bones and evidences

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has said they have collected ‘some bones and evidence’ from the premises of house No 32 in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

A team from CIDs Crime Scene Unit arrived at the location at around 9:00am today, Monday and proceeded to collect various types of evidence.

Special Superintendent of Police (SP), Jasim Uddin Khan told Prothom Alo that certain bones or evidence had been retrieved, which would undergo forensic examination.

He further stated that a team from CID’s Crime Scene Unit had visited the site in the morning and collected materials related to the investigation of a crime. The nature and significance of these items would be determined following thorough forensic analysis.

A large scale protest erupted at Dhanmondi 32 on the night of Wednesday, 5 February, as enraged students and people demonstrated against the announcement of a broadcast featuring the speech of the ousted Awami League prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India.