Bogura by-election: Hero Alam’s nomination cancelled again

When talking, Hero Alam said, “I will file an appeal and if my nomination papers prove valid, I will contest for the two constituencies.”
Hero Alam has collected nomination papers for contesting the upcoming by-election for Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as an independent candidate.
The Election Commission has announced the date of the by-election in the vacant post for 1 February.
Hero Alam contested for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency as an independent candidate in the 11th national election. He got 638 votes.
On 2 December, 2018, the nomination paper of much-talked-about independent candidate for Bagura-4 seats Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam was turned down by the Election Commission as he could not properly submit the signatures of one percent voters of his constituency.
Later, he filed an appeal petition challenging the Election Commission’s decision which was rejected by the Appellate Division.
The Supreme Court declared his nomination legal.
Hero Alam also failed to collect nomination paper from Jatiya Party for the by-elections.