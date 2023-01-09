Bogura by-election: Hero Alam’s nomination cancelled again

The nomination papers of Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam, who has collected papers for contesting the upcoming by-elections for Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as independent candidate, were turned down by the Election Commission on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Saiful Islam said the nomination papers of eleven candidates including Hero Alam were cancelled as the Election Commission found mismatched documents against their affidavits.

If there is any objection, he/she can file an appeal against it, he said.