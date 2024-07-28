Joint letter to foreign minister
14 missions hope govt will ensure accountability for application of force
14 missions including USA, UK and European Union have sent a joint letter to foreign minister Hasan Mahmud
Fourteen foreign missions in Dhaka are deeply concerned and saddened by the loss of lives and properties in several days of clash centering the quota reform movement.
They hope that the government will ensure accountability of excessive force applied by the law and order enforcement.
As international partners of Bangladesh, they will continue encouraging the government and concerning sides to look for a sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis and to avoid further deaths.
According to diplomatic sources, the 14 missions have stated this in a joint letter sent to foreign minister Hasan Mahmud. The embassies of USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia and European Union (EU) sent the joint letter to the foreign minister on Wednesday.
The missions requested to resolve the crisis alongside ensuring accountability for the excessive application of force by the law enforcement forces in vanquishing the movement and trying the detainees in due process.
There have been incidents of attack on various establishments including Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, disaster management department and Mirpur-10 metro rail station at the time of clash centering the quota reform movement.
The foreign minister led the foreign ambassadors and representatives of international agencies to those establishments to witness the destruction. The letter had been sent to the foreign minister on the same day.
In the letter sent to the foreign minister, the missions requested to resolve the crisis alongside ensuring accountability for the excessive application of force by the law enforcement forces in vanquishing the movement and trying the detainees in due process, and restoring internet service fully across country as soon as possible.
The 13 embassies and high commissions alongside EU located in Dhaka stated, as international partners they are deeply saddened and concerned from the recent incidents in Bangladesh, especially from the deaths of agitators as well as the members of law and order enforcement agencies along with violence and destruction of properties.
With their continued endeavour aimed at averting further new deaths and to look for a sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis they will keep encouraging the government of Bangladesh and the sides concerned. Towards this end, they have welcomed a dialogue between the government and the representatives of the student movement.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud highlighted various points on the overall matter to the representatives of foreign missions in Dhaka on 21 July under the pretext of the situation that had arisen centering the quota reform movement.
Referring to that discussion from last Sunday, the missions have written in the letter sent to the foreign minister, “We commend the indication you have given of ensuring accountability for officers of the law and order enforcement forces’ excessive use of force in the discussion with the mission chiefs.”
The enforcement of curfew and cutdown of internet connection centering the movement have had long-lasting impacts on the lives of all citizens, commented the missions.
The foreign missions in their letter have emphasised on keeping human rights upheld and proper trial of the people detained on suspicion of being involved in clashes that erupted centering the quota reform movement. It has been stated on this topic, it’s essential to ensure trial in proper procedure for the people detained in the last few days. Similarly, it’s important to uphold human rights including the freedom of speech and right to assembly as well.
The enforcement of curfew and cutdown of internet connection centering the movement have had long-lasting impacts on the lives of all citizens, commented the missions. The absence of internet has affected the foreign missions in Dhaka in communicating with their capitals, providing consular services as well as regular activities of their own diplomats and local staff. In this situation, the missions are expecting that the internet will soon be fully operational throughout the country.