14 missions hope govt will ensure accountability for application of force

Fourteen foreign missions in Dhaka are deeply concerned and saddened by the loss of lives and properties in several days of clash centering the quota reform movement.

They hope that the government will ensure accountability of excessive force applied by the law and order enforcement.

As international partners of Bangladesh, they will continue encouraging the government and concerning sides to look for a sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis and to avoid further deaths.

According to diplomatic sources, the 14 missions have stated this in a joint letter sent to foreign minister Hasan Mahmud. The embassies of USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia and European Union (EU) sent the joint letter to the foreign minister on Wednesday.