Crimes against humanity
Proceedings to deliver verdict against Sheikh Hasina underway at ICT
The International Crimes Tribunal is currently in session to deliver the verdict in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
The proceedings began today, Monday, at around 12:30pm.
Bangladesh Television is broadcasting the verdict announcement live from the courtroom of International Crimes Tribunal-1.
This is the first case related to killings and other crimes against humanity during the mass uprising to reach a verdict.