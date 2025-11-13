Judge's wife filed GD a week ago after receiving death threats

It has been alleged that the young man arrested for stabbing and killing the judge’s son after breaking into their home in Rajshahi had recently threatened to kill members of the family.

Citing those threats, the judge’s wife, Tasmin Nahar, filed a General Diary (GD) at Jalalabad Police Station in Sylhet on 6 November.

On Thursday afternoon, shortly after 2:30pm, assailants broke into the rented home of Mohammad Abdur Rahman, a judge of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, in the Dabtala area of the city and stabbed his son, Tawshif Rahman (Sumon), to death.

The judge’s wife, Tasmin Nahar, 44, was also injured in the knife attack. Police have arrested the accused, Limon Mia, who was also injured and has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.