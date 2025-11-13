Son killed in knife attack
Judge's wife filed GD a week ago after receiving death threats
It has been alleged that the young man arrested for stabbing and killing the judge’s son after breaking into their home in Rajshahi had recently threatened to kill members of the family.
Citing those threats, the judge’s wife, Tasmin Nahar, filed a General Diary (GD) at Jalalabad Police Station in Sylhet on 6 November.
On Thursday afternoon, shortly after 2:30pm, assailants broke into the rented home of Mohammad Abdur Rahman, a judge of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, in the Dabtala area of the city and stabbed his son, Tawshif Rahman (Sumon), to death.
The judge’s wife, Tasmin Nahar, 44, was also injured in the knife attack. Police have arrested the accused, Limon Mia, who was also injured and has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
In the General Diary (GD), Tasmin Nahar listed her permanent and current address as Khadra Model Town under Jalalabad Police Station in Sylhet city.
The accused, Limon Mia, 35, is listed as residing in Bhabaniganj area of Fulchhari Upazila, Gaibandha.
Tasmin Nahar stated in the GD that she came to know Limon Mia through his membership in the Quantum Foundation. As Limon Mia was financially somewhat weak, he frequently asked her for financial assistance over the phone.
At one point, when he repeatedly requested help and she expressed her inability to provide it, Limon Mia called her and issued threats. Most recently, on 3 November at around 10:20am, Limon Mia called Tasmin Nahar through her daughter’s Facebook Messenger and threatened to kill her and her family members. Feeling unsafe due to these threats, she filed the GD.
When asked about the matter, Shah Mohammad Mubashshir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jalalabad Police Station in Sylhet Metropolitan, told Prothom Alo: “The youth had been harassing the judge’s wife for a long time. He was blackmailing her, demanding money through threats. A few days ago on 6 November, she came to Sylhet to see her daughter, who studies at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.”
The OC added, “Upon learning that she had come to Sylhet, the youth also came and created a problematic situation. Later, university students apprehended him and handed him over to the police. The judge’s wife filed a General Diary (GD) regarding the incident but did not file a case. Therefore, the police could not formally show the youth as arrested against a case. However, he was taken into custody as a suspect and sent to court.”
No statement could be obtained from any member of the judge’s family regarding the murder. According to police sources, when the youth was apprehended as the attacker, he had written his name as Limon in the logbook at the building’s gate. Claiming to be the “judge’s brother,” he went to the fifth-floor flat.
The building’s gatekeeper, Messer Ali, said that he had never seen the youth before. Since the youth claimed to be the judge’s brother, he allowed him to enter, but only after recording his name and phone number. Around 2:30pm, the youth went to the flat. About 30 minutes later, a domestic worker informed him that the judge’s son and wife had been attacked with knives. Meanwhile, residents of other flats in the building also arrived. They all entered the flat and found the three victims injured. All three were then taken to the hospital.
Upon hearing about the murder, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abu Sufian visited the scene at 5:00pm. Later, at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, he told journalists that a driving licence was found in the attacker’s pocket. It is believed that he is a driver and may have had a prior dispute with the family. The exact motive behind the incident is not yet known.