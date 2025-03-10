Tarique Rahman cleared of sedition charges in Jashore

Syed Saberul Haque Sabu stated that the investigation officer of the case, Sheikh Gani Mia, who was a police inspector (investigation) at Jashore Kotwali police station at that time, submitted the charge sheet to the court on 21 June 2015.

Since the case lacked merit, he said, the government lawyers had recently made a plea to the court to acquit Tarique Rahman.

In light of this, the court cleared Tarique Rahman after reviewing the evidence, he added.