Facebook shutdown on election day proposed at inter-ministerial meeting

Several secretaries have proposed shutting down Facebook on the day of the National Parliament election to prevent the spread of false propaganda.

The matter was discussed at an inter-ministerial meeting on the 12th national parliament election, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 1 November in the conference room of the election building at Agargaon in the capital.

During the meeting, senior government officials expressed their opinions, with several supporting the idea of shutting down Facebook on election day, citing the risk of significant damage if false information is allowed to circulate.

A secretary, who attended the meeting, highlighted on condition of anonymity, the potential for rumour mongers to mislead voters, emphasising the need to prevent such misinformation. He mentioned that the final decision on this matter rests with the Election Commission.