Mymensingh, Sunamganj get new DCs

The public administration ministry has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in Mymensingh and Sunamganj districts, in a significant shake-up in the field administration following the election schedule.
Mustafizur Rahman, the DC of Mymensingh, has been transferred as deputy secretary of the health services division and replaced by Sunamganj DC Dider-e Alam.
Meanwhile, Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury, deputy secretary of the parliament secretariat, will take up the charge of Sunamganj DC.
The public administration ministry issued separate gazette notifications in this regard on Saturday.
Earlier on Thursday, the election commission formally directed the home and public administration ministries to submit transfer proposals within 5 December.
At the initial phase, the commission sought proposals for the OCs who have already spent more than six months at their current work stations, and UNOs who have spent more than a year.